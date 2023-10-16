Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
THE "Ubuntu" distribution is good at spreading proprietary software and Microsoft (MS). Heck, Mark Shuttleworth (MS) himself is openly shilling .NET in Microsoft videos. Hence we used the joke "codename" Proprietary Panda last month.
Canonical is moreover shilling TPM, i.e. Microsoft-centric lock-down agenda (locking users out of computers). Vandalistic translations distracted from it rather than highlighted this issue.
If you think that you need Ubuntu, then you probably missed the point that it's basically Debian GNU/Linux with more branding ("Ubuntu") and proprietary add-ons, among other downsides and limitations. There's also Linux Mint, which has either a Ubuntu-based distribution or a Debian-based derivative called LMDE. Give that a go. It had a release last month. If you want to avoid systemd, try Devuan. It had a release two months ago. I tried LMDE and Devuan on this laptop last year. Nothing wrong with them.
From the Mantic Minotaur Release Notes (see below) you can see you're not truly looking at a Microsoft alternative. It's a Microsoft partner. Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom. █