While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



THE "Ubuntu" distribution is good at spreading proprietary software and Microsoft (MS). Heck, Mark Shuttleworth (MS) himself is openly shilling .NET in Microsoft videos. Hence we used the joke "codename" Proprietary Panda last month.

Canonical is moreover shilling TPM, i.e. Microsoft-centric lock-down agenda (locking users out of computers). Vandalistic translations distracted from it rather than highlighted this issue.

If you think that you need Ubuntu, then you probably missed the point that it's basically Debian GNU/Linux with more branding ("Ubuntu") and proprietary add-ons, among other downsides and limitations. There's also Linux Mint, which has either a Ubuntu-based distribution or a Debian-based derivative called LMDE. Give that a go. It had a release last month. If you want to avoid systemd, try Devuan. It had a release two months ago. I tried LMDE and Devuan on this laptop last year. Nothing wrong with them.

From the Mantic Minotaur Release Notes (see below) you can see you're not truly looking at a Microsoft alternative. It's a Microsoft partner. Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom. █