While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 8 of our favorite PIM tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to manage and track their personal information, and to help add some structure to their daily life.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

