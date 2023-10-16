8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 8 of our favorite PIM tools. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wants to manage and track their personal information, and to help add some structure to their daily life.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.