Microsoft, Proprietary, and Blackboxes ("AI")
Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here’s how to stop it [Ed: Delete all these proprietary browsers that steal your passwords, too]
One web browser spying on another? Surely not! However, if you are using both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s browser could be grabbing all of your browsing history [...]
Another "Filing That Cited Fake Court Cases," This Time in L.A. Superior Court
LAist (David Wagner) [UPDATE: link fixed] has the story: [W]hen L.A. Superior Court Judge Ian Fusselman took a closer look, he spotted a major problem. Two of the cases cited in the brief were not real. Others had nothing to do with eviction law, the judge said.
Microsoft, Google chatbots made false claims of ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war: report
Google’s Bard declared in one response on Monday that “both sides are committed” to maintaining peace.
It’s time to put an end to the NTLM network authentication protocol
An ancient network authentication protocol has received its first death notice. The protocol, which has roots going back to the first local area network days of the 1980s, is called Microsoft NTLM, which stands for New Technology LAN Manager.
Flexport confirms second round of layoffs, with 20% of its staff to goTroubled logistics and supply chain software firm Flexport Inc. has confirmed it will lay off about 20% of its staff, in what is the second major round of job cuts it has embarked on this year.
Taiwanese AI taken down after it repeats Chinese government line
The chat program was built using training data converted from Chinese sources and then put online for testing.
15 Open-source VNC Client and VNC Viewers
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) is a remote display system that allows you to effortlessly view and interact with a virtual desktop environment on another computer within the same network. With VNC, you can easily run graphical applications on a remote machine and transmit the display output to your local machine.