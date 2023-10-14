F10 for accessibility in KF6!

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

F10 for accessibility in KF6!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 14, 2023



We now have a new KStandardShortcut. With https://commits.kde.org/kconfig/782e43f8076e5f4a10111a6b4d2cc6b1741c9798 the F10 key is now assigned to “Open Main Menu”. This is in my opinion a big win for accessibility because up until now for blind people there was no consistent way in our software to open the main menu.

You can see the problem for yourself if you try to get to the menu bar in your favourite KDE application. Notice how you can't get there using the Tab key? You actually need to hold down the Alt key and then use mnemonics i.e. the underlined letter to jump right there. Now blind people obviously can't see those underlined letters or there might not even be a menu bar in the first place so there actually was no reliable way for them to explore all the actions our software had to offer.

Read on