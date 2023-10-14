F10 for accessibility in KF6!
We now have a new KStandardShortcut. With https://commits.kde.org/kconfig/782e43f8076e5f4a10111a6b4d2cc6b1741c9798 the
F10 key is now assigned to “Open Main Menu”. This is in my opinion a big win for accessibility because up until now for blind people there was no consistent way in our software to open the main menu.
You can see the problem for yourself if you try to get to the menu bar in your favourite KDE application. Notice how you can't get there using the Tab key? You actually need to hold down the
Alt key and then use mnemonics i.e. the underlined letter to jump right there. Now blind people obviously can't see those underlined letters or there might not even be a menu bar in the first place so there actually was no reliable way for them to explore all the actions our software had to offer.