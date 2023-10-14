Events: ATO, Linux Plumbers Conference, and KDAB Training Day
All Things Open 2021 – Tentative Steps Out of Quarantine
All Things Open 2021 was the conference’s ninth outing, and with Covid still very much around was held both online and in-person.
Linux Plumbers Conference: LPC 2023 Schedule is now posted!
The Linux Plumbers Refereed track schedule is now available at: https://lpc.events/event/17/timetable/#all.detailed
The runners for the miniconferences and kernel summit will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks, as will the leads for the networking and toolchain tracks.
For those that are registered as in person, you are free to continue to submit Birds of a Feather(BOF) sessions. They will be allocated space in the BOF rooms on a first come, first serve basis. Please note that these BOFs will not be recorded.
We’re looking forward to a great 3 days of presentations and discussions. We hope you can join us either in-person or virtually!
KDAB Training Day - Berlin, November 27th, 2023