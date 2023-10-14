Events: ATO, Linux Plumbers Conference, and KDAB Training Day

The Linux Plumbers Refereed track schedule is now available at: https://lpc.events/event/17/timetable/#all.detailed



The runners for the miniconferences and kernel summit will be adding more details to each of their schedules over the coming weeks, as will the leads for the networking and toolchain tracks.



For those that are registered as in person, you are free to continue to submit Birds of a Feather(BOF) sessions. They will be allocated space in the BOF rooms on a first come, first serve basis. Please note that these BOFs will not be recorded.



We’re looking forward to a great 3 days of presentations and discussions. We hope you can join us either in-person or virtually!