Distributions' and Operating Systems' Development: OpenEmbedded and HaikuOS
Htop process viewer compiled in OE
The guys expressed a preference for Htop instead of Top that is currently in EasyOS:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=9704
I have compiled it in OpenEmbedded and added it to the builtin package-list for Easy Kirkstone-series. It will be in the menu, in the "System" category. I will also add it to the "apps" desktop icon.
iotop-py compiled in OE
iotop is a great little ncurses-based utility to see what programs are performing I/O. Very handy to see what programs are writing to disk, how often and how much.
There are two different iotop projects; one is written in C, the other in python. I have tested the C version, but found it performs oddly; in my notes, wrote that the "-a" commandline option doesn't work correctly.
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, September 2023
This report covers hrev57257 through hrev57308.
This was a bit of a shorter month than usual (for me, at least.)
Zardshard cleaned up some code in Icon-O-Matic, removing
using namespacedirectives from headers. He also fixed building Deskbar with
ASSERTs compiled in.
humdinger adjusted the “low battery” notifications in PowerStatus allow setting distinct sounds for “battery low” and “battery critical” notifications.
davidkaroly did a bunch of work on Debugger to allow it to (partially) parse newer versions of the DWARF debugging information standard, as GCC now generates.