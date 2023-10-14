Focusrite Extends Help to Linux Developer to Enable Driver Support
Even though Linux as a desktop platform is evolving fast, it is still a choice for few music producers compared to Windows and macOS. A major reason being the lack of official support from several DAWs and hardware manufacturers.
Fortunately, all of that is changing, with big names getting involved with Linux. Curious? Well, recently, PreSonus announced Linux support for its Studio One DAW.
And, now, Focusrite, one of the direct competitors of PreSonus has joined in 🤩They also manufacture audio interfaces and other professional audio equipment.