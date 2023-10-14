Red Hat and Fedora: Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc4, Community Platform Engineering Report, PHP, OpenELA, and Fedora ELN Rebuild Strategy
-
Qubes OS 4.2.0-rc4 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the fourth release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.0 is now available for testing. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.
-
Fedora Community Blog: CPE Weekly update – Week 41 2023
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team. If you have any questions or feedback, please respond to this report or contact us on #redhat-cpe channel on matrix.
We provide you both an infographic and a text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in-depth details look at the infographic below.
-
Remi Collet: PHP version 8.1.25RC1 and 8.2.12RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.12RC1 are available
- in the remi-modular-test for Fedora 37-39 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8
RPMs of PHP version 8.1.25RC1 are available
The Fedora 39, EL-8 and EL-9 packages (modules and SCL) are available for x86_64 and aarch64.
PHP version 8.0 is now in security mode only, so no more RC will be released.
-
What To Know About the Open Enterprise Linux Association
OpenELA was established in response to Red Hat’s policy change and focuses on ensuring open and transparent access to Linux source code.
-
Stephen Gallagher: Sausage Factory: Fedora ELN Rebuild Strategy
The Fedora ELN SIG maintains a tool called ELNBuildSync1 (or EBS) which is responsible for monitoring traffic on the Fedora Messaging Bus and listening for Koji tagging events. When a package is tagged into Rawhide (meaning it has passed Fedora QA Gating and is headed to the official repositories), EBS checks whether it’s on the list of packages targeted for Fedora ELN or ELN Extras and enqueues it for the next batch of builds.