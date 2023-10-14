David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released

rpminspect 1.12.1 is now available. The last release was in March of 2023. That was eight months ago! This release is trying to compete with 1.11 for largest release of the project so far, but did not quite make it. There were 147 closed issues in this release across 107 pull requests. Still quite a bit, but the previous release was larger.

Also, a quick side note on the 1.12.1 version number. This release should have been called 1.12. In fact, there is a 1.12 release. But my release making scripts were not sorting the release tags in the git repo correctly, so the tarball it created was actually from the v1.9 tag and not v1.12. I fixed this and rereleased quickly and called it 1.12.1 since the only change I made was to the release making scripts. Be sure you use 1.12.1 if you are not using the builds from the Copr repository.

This release saw a lot of stabilization and portability fixes. There were many reports from package maintainers about rpminspect not handling a certain case correctly. There were a lot of fixes for that sort of thing to make the tool more reliable.

