David Cantrell: rpminspect-1.12.1 released
rpminspect 1.12.1 is now available. The last release was in March of 2023. That was eight months ago! This release is trying to compete with 1.11 for largest release of the project so far, but did not quite make it. There were 147 closed issues in this release across 107 pull requests. Still quite a bit, but the previous release was larger.
Also, a quick side note on the 1.12.1 version number. This release should have been called 1.12. In fact, there is a 1.12 release. But my release making scripts were not sorting the release tags in the git repo correctly, so the tarball it created was actually from the v1.9 tag and not v1.12. I fixed this and rereleased quickly and called it 1.12.1 since the only change I made was to the release making scripts. Be sure you use 1.12.1 if you are not using the builds from the Copr repository.
This release saw a lot of stabilization and portability fixes. There were many reports from package maintainers about rpminspect not handling a certain case correctly. There were a lot of fixes for that sort of thing to make the tool more reliable.