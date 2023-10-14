GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed

AAEON has introduced the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini-PC that accommodates the entire spectrum of embedded Intel Processor N-series CPUs. This compact and versatile device offers compatibility with both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

This is our first stable release based on Firefox ESR 115, incorporating a year's worth of changes shipped upstream. As part of this process we've also completed our annual ESR transition audit, where we review Firefox's changelog for issues that may negatively affect the privacy and security of Tor Browser users and disable any problematic patches where necessary. Our final reports from this audit are now available in the tor-browser-spec repository on our Gitlab instance.

SparkyLinux 2023.10 advances the SparkyLinux Rolling series and stands as a snapshot of the next stable SparkyLinux release, SparkyLinux 8 “The Seven Sisters”, which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due out sometime in 2025.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released new images for its Raspberry Pi OS that are based on Debian Bookworm. This is a major update that switches from X11 to Wayland by default with new apps, replacements for previous default apps, as well as other necessary adjustments.

KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.

Ubuntu 23.10’s official flavors include Kubuntu 23.10, Xubuntu 23.10, Lubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Unity 23.10, Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10, Edubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu Studio 23.10, Ubuntu MATE 23.10, Ubuntu Budgie 23.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 23.10. All of them are powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and come with updated desktop environments.

Ubuntu 23.10 is powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which has been enhanced for Ubuntu Desktop and Server with zstd-compressed modules to speed up boot time, new Apparmor / Stacking LSM patch set, updated shiftfs patch set, support for idmapped Ceph mounts, multi-gen LRU page reclaiming enabled by default, and desktop-oriented .config tweaks for the lowlatency kernel flavor.

The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.

Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week had a variety of package updates.

Both Mesa and ImageMagick, were among the packages updated both this week and last week in the rolling release.

The latest snapshot, 20231011, made some significant changes with the gpg2 2.4.3 update. The package installs internal executables in the /usr/libexec directory instead of /usr/lib64 . The internal executables include daemon keyboxd , scdaemon , user authenticator gpg-auth , ` gpg-pair-tool` and more. The updated GPG also provides systemd-user files, which were removed upstream since version 2.4.1. The video acceleration package libva 2.20.0 enhances AV1 encoding, refines Direct Rendering Manager array handling to prevent out-of-range issues, and adds support for crop and partial decode JPEG. GNOME’s screen reader Orca, which provides accessibility for graphical applications through speech or Braille, updates to version 45.1. The package corrects a regression in bookmark support and fixes a bug that caused Orca to present custom widgets as images when it shouldn’t. German, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian and Catalan languages were updated in a yast2-trans update. Several other packages were also updated in the snapshot.

Snapshot 20231010 updates NetworkManager-applet to version 1.34.0, which include fixes for a crash when importing WireGuard connections and the package streamlines dependencies and translations. A large update for rubygem-rubocop 1.56.3 addresses issues such as false positives and negatives for various cop rules, enhances the accuracy and reliability of rubocop in code analysis. The package also optimizes the performance and functionality of the Ruby code style checker. An update of clipboard manager for the Xfce panel, xfce4-clipman-plugin, updates to version 1.6.5 in the snapshot. The package has changes like hiding certain settings for Wayland, adds D-Bus call support with the set-text action, makes the clipboard manager an interface with both Wayland and X11 implementations and fixes a memory leak. The Hewlett-Packard image and printing package hplip 3.23.8 update includes support for a wide range of new printers that include models like the HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301 series, 4302 series, 4303 series, and various other HP DeskJet printers. A few other RubyGems packages were updated in the snapshot.

