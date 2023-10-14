GPG, RubyGems, Kernel update in Tumbleweed
Snapshots of openSUSE Tumbleweed this week had a variety of package updates.
Both Mesa and ImageMagick, were among the packages updated both this week and last week in the rolling release.
The latest snapshot, 20231011, made some significant changes with the gpg2 2.4.3 update. The package installs internal executables in the
/usr/libexec directory instead of
/usr/lib64. The internal executables include daemon
keyboxd,
scdaemon, user authenticator
gpg-auth, ` gpg-pair-tool` and more. The updated GPG also provides systemd-user files, which were removed upstream since version 2.4.1. The video acceleration package libva 2.20.0 enhances AV1 encoding, refines Direct Rendering Manager array handling to prevent out-of-range issues, and adds support for crop and partial decode JPEG. GNOME’s screen reader Orca, which provides accessibility for graphical applications through speech or Braille, updates to version 45.1. The package corrects a regression in bookmark support and fixes a bug that caused Orca to present custom widgets as images when it shouldn’t. German, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian and Catalan languages were updated in a yast2-trans update. Several other packages were also updated in the snapshot.
Snapshot 20231010 updates NetworkManager-applet to version 1.34.0, which include fixes for a crash when importing WireGuard connections and the package streamlines dependencies and translations. A large update for rubygem-rubocop 1.56.3 addresses issues such as false positives and negatives for various cop rules, enhances the accuracy and reliability of
rubocop in code analysis. The package also optimizes the performance and functionality of the Ruby code style checker. An update of clipboard manager for the Xfce panel, xfce4-clipman-plugin, updates to version 1.6.5 in the snapshot. The package has changes like hiding certain settings for Wayland, adds D-Bus call support with the
set-text action, makes the clipboard manager an interface with both Wayland and X11 implementations and fixes a memory leak. The Hewlett-Packard image and printing package hplip 3.23.8 update includes support for a wide range of new printers that include models like the HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301 series, 4302 series, 4303 series, and various other HP DeskJet printers. A few other RubyGems packages were updated in the snapshot.
Update
Two more:
Leap 15.5 issue with Radeon RX 7000 series and amdgpu driver
Upcoming Quarterly Update 1 for SLES 15 SP5 contains Bug 1215802. This update will make its way also to Leap 15.5 users, since SLES and Leap starting by 15 SP3/15.3 share the same kernel.
We highly recommend Leap 15.5 users to postpone further kernel update until the situation in Bug 1215802 is further clarified and potential fix (if needed) is released. The best case scenario is that no action is needed, and everything works as long as the user installs all available updates.
