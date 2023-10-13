OpenZFS 2.2 Released with Linux 6.5 Support, Block Cloning, and More
The biggest news in OpenZFS 2.2 is that it supports the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel series, which is already used by many popular GNU/Linux distributions by default, including the recently released Ubuntu 23.10. OpenZFS currently supports Linux kernels from version 3.10 to 6.5.
OpenZFS 2.2 also introduces several new features, including block cloning, a feature that allows a file or parts of a file to be cloned, creating a shallow copy where the existing data blocks are referenced rather than copied.