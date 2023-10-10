Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Knowing the speed of your network adapter can be helpful in various scenarios. For instance, it helps you determine whether you can fully utilize the available bandwidth, or if you are planning to upgrade your network, you can check if your current NIC is capable or whether you need to upgrade your NIC.

Regardless of the reason or scenario, there are several command-line tools available to check the NIC speed on a Linux PC.