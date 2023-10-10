Distro Development: ROX-Filer and Flatpak in GNU/Linux
-
Fix ROX right-click menu
I have SeaMonkey PET package installed. When a package is installed, /usr/bin/build-rox-sendto is run, which updates the ROX-Filer right-click menu. It reads the "MimeType" field from /usr/share/applications .desktop files and from that creates right-click menu entries.
-
Cassidy James Blaede: Use Commit from Flatpak Both Inside and Outside of Toolbx
This one’s gonna be a short one, and is mostly for my own notes. :)
I like to use the Commit app as a visual editor when committing changes to a git repo; it’s a simple dialog that gives some niceties over using the CLI, like spell check, a visual indication of line length, graying out comments, etc. It’s nice!