Jim Whitehurst to Sell Microsoft Mono Stuff and More Red Hat Links
Unity replaces CEO with former IBM President and Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst [Ed: Jim AllowHurst has decided to go ahead and shill Microsoft Mono. How revealing. What a sellout.]Video game software development company Unity Software Inc. today announced that its current chief executive officer is stepping down following a backlash in the gaming community from a new pricing model.
An MIR-based JIT prototype for Ruby
I am a GCC compiler engineer, and for the past 15 years, I have primarily focused on the GCC register allocator and instruction scheduler. The major development of the GCC register allocator and instruction scheduler was completed quite some time ago, and these days, my main responsibility is maintaining these essential GCC components. About six years ago, I began dedicating half of my work time to improving performance of CRuby, the de facto standard Ruby implementation. A significant portion of this effort involved implementing the CRuby just-in-time (JIT) compiler.
Load balancing, threading, and scaling in Node.js
Many applications require more computation than can be handled by a single thread, CPU, process, or machine. This installment of the ongoing Node.js reference architecture series covers the team's experience on how to satisfy the need for larger computational resources in your Node.js application.