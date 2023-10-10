Today in Techrights
- Bad faith, fraud, FINMA judgment against Parreaux Thiebaud & Partners, Justicia SA, Justiva SA, Atlas Capital SA, finding a lawyer in Switzerland
WeMakeFedora.org harassment case
IRC Proceedings: Monday, October 09, 2023
IRC logs for Monday, October 09, 2023
IRC Pipelines and Scrollback Restored (World Wide Web and Gemini)
It's a big task and process
Links 09/10/2023: Brave Layoffs and War Updates
Links for the day
US Government Policy as a Threat to Free Software and Sharing, Microsoft Shares Alternatives to GNU/Linux on Raspberry Pi
RISC-V technology emerges as battleground in US-China tech war
Over at Tux Machines...
From the past day or so
Links 09/10/2023: Catching Up With the Past Week
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 08, 2023
IRC logs for Sunday, October 08, 2023
Brave and Your “Social Credit Score”
Brave has been doing a lot, actually, to protect people from this menace
Links 87/10/2023: Wars and Strikes
Links for the day