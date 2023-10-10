Programming and Spyware (Qt, 'Monetisation')
8 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
Here's our favorite Ruby-based web content management systems.
rakudoweekly 2023.41 Free In Three
The Third Raku Conference is less than three weeks away (28 October). It turns out that Andrew Shitov has reduced the attendee price to 0. So you will just need to sign up! Also, talk submission is still open but not for very long anymore!
Locally Sparse Functional Regression
In this post we present a new estimation procedure for functional linear
regression useful when the regression surface – or curve – is supposed
to be exactly zero within specific regions of its domain.
From Project to Profit: How to Build a Business Around Your Open Source Project
My new book is finally out!
Maximizing Your App Monetization: A Closer Look at the Evolving Market [Ed: Qt pushing spyware]
In the wake of Google's recent announcement regarding the transition to real-time bidding auctions completely and the discontinuation of responding to multiple calls in mediation, app publishers are faced with important decisions. Two prominent options have emerged: [...]
[Proprietary] LTS Qt 6.2.10 Released
We have released Qt 6.2.10 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 6.2.10 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.