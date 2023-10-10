Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work
Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list, a bunch of potentially useful files are excluded (say virtual machines, shared libraries or ini files), and the whole thing feels clunky. There's also no easy (GUI) way to add clean exclusions for entire families of file types (e.g.: movies or images), or individual files or extensions (not case-sensitive).
If you want to combine the Activities, Vaults and somewhat "restricted" search across your desktop usage, then you need to carefully check that Baloo isn't going to ruin your setup with its weird default settings. You might have to resort to a combo of Settings and command-line hackery, I'm afraid. But hopefully, now it all makes sense, and you will have somewhat consistent results from your Plasma search. Until next time, fellow Tuxers.