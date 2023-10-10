Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 10, 2023

plasma baloo search case sensitive

Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list, a bunch of potentially useful files are excluded (say virtual machines, shared libraries or ini files), and the whole thing feels clunky. There's also no easy (GUI) way to add clean exclusions for entire families of file types (e.g.: movies or images), or individual files or extensions (not case-sensitive).

If you want to combine the Activities, Vaults and somewhat "restricted" search across your desktop usage, then you need to carefully check that Baloo isn't going to ruin your setup with its weird default settings. You might have to resort to a combo of Settings and command-line hackery, I'm afraid. But hopefully, now it all makes sense, and you will have somewhat consistent results from your Plasma search. Until next time, fellow Tuxers.

Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
Software: Incus 0.1, Sweet Home 3D, and 14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Data Recovery Tools
MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
Wireshark 4.2.0 First Release Candidate
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 8th, 2023
The 157th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 8th, 2023.
Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” Released with 117 Bug Fixes and 52 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.2 as the second ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
 
Microsoft Waning in Operating Systems and Games, So What's Left?
8 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
Android’s Monolithic and Bloated Upgrades vs Purism’s Rolling Upgrades
Programming and Spyware (Qt, 'Monetisation')
Kubernetes: CRI-O is moving towards pkgs.k8s.io, Clown-Native Developer Productivity
Windows TCO and Failures
Security Leftovers
Restricted unprivileged user namespaces are coming to Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default
Events: LinuxDay Vorarlberg 2023 and Reclaim the Internet
Open Hardware: PureOS and KhordUino Among Other Arduino Projects
Raspberry Pi 5 Digital Signage and Waveshare RP2040-PiZero
Distro Development: ROX-Filer and Flatpak in GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Jim Whitehurst to Sell Microsoft Mono Stuff and More Red Hat Links
Ubuntu Budgie 23.10: Best New Features
A roundup of the best new features of Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release, which brings the latest Budgie desktop and more enhancements.
Security Leftovers
Running Linux on an ESP32-S3
Clem Mayer's Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-inspired project is a combination ESP32-S3, RP2040, and more — all on a single, compact PCB.
Android Leftovers
Cheap Android TV boxes shipped with "unkillable" malware - here's what you need to know
GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware, Modding, and Restoration
Debian: A Career Change and debputy
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Conference, GNU World Order
Android Games on GNU/Linux and Pinball
Postgres-related Releases: pgmetrics 1.16 and pg_dumpbinary v2.13
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
O2 announces free messaging upgrade for millions of Android phones tomorrow – look out for alert to take advantage
Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs
Android Leftovers
The Pixel 8 is a consternating phone for the Android Police podcast
Add Minimize and Maximize Buttons in GNOME
Missing the minimize button option in GNOME? Here's how you can easily bring it back
Security Leftovers
Apktool v2.9.0, Lineage, and Lenovo
Linux gives up on 6-year LTS kernels, says they’re too much work
Review: CROWZ 5.0
CROWZ Is CROWZ, a distro with a 1.0GB ISO and based on Devuan, one of the best minimal distros available today
Slimming down KNotifications
As of KNotifications 5.110 it depends on the following other KDE Frameworks
Ardour 8.0 Open-Source DAW Released with Launchpad Pro Support, Region Grouping
Ardour 8.0 has been released today as a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) for GNU/Linux.
FSFE and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Repo Review: FreeTube
FreeTube is an advanced open source YouTube client with a strong focus on privacy
OpenStack Unleashes Bobcat: A Leap Forward in Open-Source Cloud Infrastructure
The OpenStack community unveiled Bobcat, its 28th version, on October 4, 2023. This new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud release came with 10,476 changes and was authored by over 580 contributors
Perl Weekly Challenge and This week in PSC
News Roundups: GNU/Linux Focus
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Slax Linux Gets Enhanced Session Management and Boot Parameter Options
Slax Linux creator and maintainer Tomas Matejicek announced new versions of his tiny and portable GNU/Linux distribution, bringing various enhancements and bug fixes.
today's howtos
Latest Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine
The Sinister Six Strike Again
Now, we have a sinister six working tirelessly against GNU Linux, but mainly against us users.
Red Hat vs. SUSE: How do these Linux distributions stack up?
Deciding between Red Hat and SUSE may not seem simple, but comparing training, pricing and certifications should help companies understand which would best suit their employees.
Linux 6.6-rc5
Things are back to normal, and we have a networking pull this week
VLC 3.0.19 Improves AV1 HDR Support with Software Decoding, Fixes Linux Issues
The popular VLC Media Player open-source media player software has been updated to version 3.0.19, a release that comes almost a year after VLC 3.0.18 with numerous improvements and bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
Thousands of Android TV boxes infected with dangerous malware linked to fraud
Sweet Home 3D, a Sketchup Alternative with Great Community
This article will show you how to install it on Ubuntu and a glimpse of what its purposes are for
Flatpak Fans Will Want to Install This Neat New Tool
Flatpak fans will want to check out Warehouse
Audiocasts/Shows: YouTube Videos, FLOSS Weekly, and The Linux Link Tech Show
today's leftovers
Free and Open Source Software Lists, Overviews
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi Pico, Pixhawk, ESP32, RISC-V
Windows TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) at MGM
the breach will cost it about $100 million
BSD: p2k23 and shutting up about headless systems
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Purism, ZimaBlade, Raspberry Pi, Sipeed, and Arduino
Hacker-friendly gadgets
Android Leftovers
One UI 6/Android 14 beta comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5
All Things Open: A Look Back by Christine Hall
Two new posts
5 Essential Tools to Remember Linux Commands
With these helpful tools by your side, searching for the correct Linux command to do something becomes a cinch
today's howtos
Another Debian Release, Stable and Oldstable
2 releases
37 Years, No Security Incidents
During my (almost) 12 years at Sirius I witnessed several security breaches
today's howtos
The 11 Best Raspberry Pi Operating Systems for Different Uses
You don’t have to stick to the official Raspberry Pi OS on your single-board computer. There are lots of OS options for different use cases.