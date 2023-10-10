Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work

Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list, a bunch of potentially useful files are excluded (say virtual machines, shared libraries or ini files), and the whole thing feels clunky. There's also no easy (GUI) way to add clean exclusions for entire families of file types (e.g.: movies or images), or individual files or extensions (not case-sensitive).

If you want to combine the Activities, Vaults and somewhat "restricted" search across your desktop usage, then you need to carefully check that Baloo isn't going to ruin your setup with its weird default settings. You might have to resort to a combo of Settings and command-line hackery, I'm afraid. But hopefully, now it all makes sense, and you will have somewhat consistent results from your Plasma search. Until next time, fellow Tuxers.

