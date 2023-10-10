Raspberry Pi 5 Digital Signage and Waveshare RP2040-PiZero
Raspberry Pi 5 Digital Signage
DIGITAL SIGNAGE FOR RASPBERRY PI 5 Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage on the Raspberry Pi 5. A full-screen browser view displays your web resources from Internet, LAN or local folders (a WordPress plugin is also available).
Waveshare RP2040-PiZero – A Raspberry Pi RP2040 board with Raspberry Pi Zero form factor
Waveshare RP2040-PiZero board is a Raspberry Pi Zero lookalike that features a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller instead of a Linux-capable application processor. But RP2040 board comes with the same layout as the Raspberry Pi Zero and similar ports including two USB Type-C ports, a mini HDMI/DVI connector, a microSD card slot, and a 40-pin GPIO header, but also adds support for LiPo batteries with a 2-pin connector and a charging circuit.