Open Hardware: PureOS and KhordUino Among Other Arduino Projects
-
Android’s Monolithic and Bloated Upgrades vs Purism’s Rolling Upgrades
Fundamentally, all our Purism devices running PureOS receive regular updates to apps and the core OS the same way. Each component of PureOS can be upgraded individually at any time. In contrast, Android has a read-only root filesystem for day-to-day use.
-
The KhordUino is a DIY badminton racquet stringing machine
Tennis and badminton racquets look pretty simple; just string woven around a hoop like a basket, right? But those strings are under massive tension, which is necessary to get good rebound on the ball or shuttlecock.
-
A gorgeous escape room puzzle with an Alien theme
Alien is an icon of the sci-fi horror genre and it owes its status to the legendary design work of H. R. Giger. He was responsible for the very original xenomorph and much of the set design throughout franchise.
-
Old meets new with these three Project Hub entries from August
Everything old is new again! Arduino users always amaze us with how they put a fresh spin on the most common objects around us: a clock, a board game, a computer… anything can inspire the exciting new entries they share on Project Hub.