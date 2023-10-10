today's leftovers
Project Nephio joins Linux Foundation’s Networking project
The Linux Foundation’s Project Nephio, an open source initiative of partners across the telecom industry working towards cloud-native automation, has joined the LF Networking (LFN) project umbrella.
Report: Big tech firms still struggling to make money from generative AI services
The rise of ChatGPT late last year sparked a surge of interest in new generative artificial intelligence technologies, and nowadays almost every big software provider has jumped on the bandwagon.
Aigars Mahinovs: Figuring out finances part 1
I have been managing my finances and getting an overview of where I am financially and where I am going month-to-month for a few years already. That means that I already have a method of doing my finances and a method of thinking about them. So far this has been supported by a commerical tool called MoneyWiz. I was happy to pay them for the ability to have a solid product and be able to easily access my finances from my phone (to enter cash transactions directly in the field) and sync data across multiple devices with their cloud offering. However, MoneyWiz development stalled. So much so that they stopped updating their Android app and cancelled web version plans to just focus on a iPhone and MacOS clients. And even there the development did not seem very successful over the last year. So I am cancelling their subscription, extracting all my data (as CSV) and looking for alternatives.
Top 16 Best Podcast Apps for Linux Desktop
If you are a Linux user looking for the best podcast app, you might feel overwhelmed by the thousands of options available in the market. It can be a time-consuming and resource-intensive task to install and test them all.
342: Whoa there openSUSE! Slow ya roll
SHOW NOTES ►► https://tuxdigital.com/podcasts/destination-linux/dl-342
On this episode of Destination Linux (342), we’ll be diving into the world of rolling release distributions and exploring the latest developments in foldable laptops. We’ll also discuss listener emails and upcoming events. Plus, we have our tips, tricks and software picks for you. Let’s get this show on the road toward Destination Linux!