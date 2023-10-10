Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

One of the things that happens when you (I) only touch your Emacs configuration every few years is that you forget exactly how things work, especially if you didn't fully understand them when you were copying directions from elsewhere when you set things up. Due to recent events I've been doing a lot of GNU Emacs stuff, which has involved both recovering old understanding and learning new things about completions. Before I forget it all again, I'm writing it down for my future use.