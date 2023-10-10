Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
CMS Filesize Comparison
People probably disagree with the usefulness of a blunt size-comparison between CMS'es. But I find it a great indication of complexity vs simplicity, tendencies of bloat, load times.
My understanding of various sorts of completion in GNU Emacs
One of the things that happens when you (I) only touch your Emacs configuration every few years is that you forget exactly how things work, especially if you didn't fully understand them when you were copying directions from elsewhere when you set things up. Due to recent events I've been doing a lot of GNU Emacs stuff, which has involved both recovering old understanding and learning new things about completions. Before I forget it all again, I'm writing it down for my future use.
ATO 2017 – Comfortably In the Groove
Commitfest throughput
I just finished a stint as commitfest manager for the September (2023-09) commitfest of the PostgreSQL project. After the conclusion, I of course looked at the statistics and saw that 68 patches had been committed, which I felt was low. But then I looked a bit into the past and noticed an interesting pattern: Since the beginning of the current five-commitfest system, the September commitfest almost always has the lowest number of commits.