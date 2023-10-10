Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, Among or Admid Demise of "Desktop"
Designing the Raspberry Pi 5: PCIe, Power and Peripherals #RaspberryPi @Raspberry_Pi
The processor has a 4 lane PCIe bus, seen on the board traces. Early prototypes broke this out to a standard PCIe x4 connector and a plug-in board was used. They don’t talk about this much, but looking at the picture above, it’s a configuration many enthusiasts would like to test out.
Behind the scenes with Raspberry Pi 5 | #MagPiMonday
It’s been over four years since Raspberry Pi 4 was released, but parts of Raspberry Pi 5 have been in development for far longer. In the latest issue of The MagPi, James Adams, CTO (Hardware) at Raspberry Pi, talks about the new technologies on the board and what they bring to Raspberry Pi.
Global PC Market Sees 9% Decline In Q3 2023, But Signs Of Recovery Emerge
Kitagawa attributed a portion of this quarter's shipment boost to seasonal demand from the education sector. This surge, however, was partially offset by persistently weak demand in the enterprise PC market. Vendors have also made strides in reducing PC inventory levels, with expectations of a return to normalcy by the close of 2023, provided holiday sales remain steady.