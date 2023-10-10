What Is a Shell? Essentially, it’s the place where you execute all your terminal commands. A shell goes beyond this simple definition – and you can create sub-shells to run your scripts and whatnot – but from a user perspective, I would like to keep it simple and think of it as a place where you invoke all your commands using your keyboard via text input. There are many types of shells out there. Bash is one of the oldest, and it ships by default in most Linux distributions. There are other shells as well, and these shells were developed after the bash shell. Some of the more common ones include: [...]