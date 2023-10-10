Programming Leftovers
-
Locally Sparse Functional Regression
In this post we present a new estimation procedure for functional linear regression useful when the regression surface – or curve – is supposed to be exactly zero within specific regions of its domain. Our approach involves regularization techniques, merging a B-spline representation of the unknown coefficient function with a peculiar overlap group lasso penalty. The methodology is illustrated on the well-known Swedish mortality dataset and can be employed by \({\tt R}\) users through the package \({\tt fdaSP}\).
-
Forty years of programming
I am about to turn forty-six. This means I have been programming for forty years, half of them professionally. During most of that time, I used a "standard" setup with 104 keyboard, a flat mouse, and a sitting desk./
-
My personal C coding style as of late 2023
This has been a ground-breaking year for my C skills, and paradigm shifts in my technique has provoked me to reconsider my habits and coding style. It’s been my largest personal style change in years, so I’ve decided to take a snapshot of its current state and my reasoning. These changes have produced significant productive and organizational benefits, so while most is certainly subjective, it likely includes a few objective improvements. I’m not saying everyone should write C this way, and when I contribute code to a project I follow their local style. This is about what works well for me.
-
How can we stop terrible technology? Principles of ‘redesigning’ & ‘undesigning’
Digital designers and developers tend to have little interest in attempting to fix any social, political or environmental problems that might arise from the implementation of their products. As Cameron Tonkinwise (2018) puts it, “designers rarely take responsibility for the end-lives of what they do design”. Indeed, from a design perspective taking time out to consider these issues is seen an additional burden – something that would incur more time, additional costs and fundamentally “slow innovation down” (Tonkinwise 2018).
-
Fish Shell
What Is a Shell? Essentially, it’s the place where you execute all your terminal commands. A shell goes beyond this simple definition – and you can create sub-shells to run your scripts and whatnot – but from a user perspective, I would like to keep it simple and think of it as a place where you invoke all your commands using your keyboard via text input. There are many types of shells out there. Bash is one of the oldest, and it ships by default in most Linux distributions. There are other shells as well, and these shells were developed after the bash shell. Some of the more common ones include: [...]