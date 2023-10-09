Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Out of 92 submissions from 20 countries, 22 solutions and initiatives have been selected for the next stage of the competition. The jury will decide on the six finalists for the EU Public Sector Open Source Achievement Award, based on:

the goals they aim to achieve & challenges they are trying to overcome

contribution towards furthering democracy, transparency and active participation of citizens in creating digital infrastructures to provide better service to citizens

the impact on their communities

effective usage of public resources

exceptional response to solving problems.