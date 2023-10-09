Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
The tools I use to read email affect how I read it (more than I thought)
Up until recently, I read most of my email with exmh, a graphical X frontend on (N)MH, and some of it with command line NMH tools. I've used exmh at work for a long time, and then at home from early 2020 onward (when I started working from home a lot). Recent changes in my home Internet made using exmh from home less pleasant, so I started trying out the only other current (N)MH frontend that I know of, MH-E in GNU Emacs. Initially this was only from home, but then I started using it at work as well, partly with the excuse of building up familiarity with it faster (and sanding off a whole assortment of rough edges faster).
Vote for the best open source project in public administrations in the EU
Out of 92 submissions from 20 countries, 22 solutions and initiatives have been selected for the next stage of the competition. The jury will decide on the six finalists for the EU Public Sector Open Source Achievement Award, based on:
the goals they aim to achieve & challenges they are trying to overcome
contribution towards furthering democracy, transparency and active participation of citizens in creating digital infrastructures to provide better service to citizens
the impact on their communities
effective usage of public resources
exceptional response to solving problems.
Plakar: a TON of changes
Anyways, I closed the gap so I can speak freely my mind on this and warn that benchmarks should be taken carefully when you don’t have a close understanding of what is being measured, and I will also provide a Copy() method so that I can actually benchmark my raw FastCDC implementation as was done by others and measure the overhead of my API to expose chunks.