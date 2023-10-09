Open Hardware, Modding, and Restoration
Entry-level RISC-V MCU board with Wi-Fi6, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee support
Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8, a versatile development board equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee 3.0 and Thread) wireless capabilities. This board offers 23 GPIO pins, a USB Type-C port, and compatibility with the ESP-IDF development environment for diverse IoT projects.
As its name implies, this Waveshare development board incorporates the following ESP32 module with onboard PCB antenna.
Auto Xylophone Uses Homemade Solenoids
Want to play the xylophone but don’t want to learn how? [Rachad]’s automatic xylophone might be just the ticket. It uses homemade solenoids to play tunes under computer control. Think of it as a player piano but with electromagnetic strikers instead of piano keys. You can hear the instrument in action in the video below.
Amiga CD32 Restoration: Part 3
At the end of my previous blog post, I had things mostly working. But I need to make the temporary repair more permanent and rebuild the machine. Here goes! True Colour The replacement 4066 IC has arrived.