Open Hardware, Modding, and Restoration

Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-C6-DEV-KIT-N8, a versatile development board equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and IEEE 802.15.4 (Zigbee 3.0 and Thread) wireless capabilities. This board offers 23 GPIO pins, a USB Type-C port, and compatibility with the ESP-IDF development environment for diverse IoT projects.

As its name implies, this Waveshare development board incorporates the following ESP32 module with onboard PCB antenna.