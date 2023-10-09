Programming Leftovers
-
Who removes rules?
“Thorsten, you worried about a linter rule that takes 3ms to run?” First of all: I wish it was just 3ms. But even if, second: I’m not worried about a single rule, I’m worried about the rulebook growing thicker. A heavy book of linter checks will take longer than 3ms to run, I assure you. And every rule and process is a step in the direction of the rulebook getting thicker.
-
Introducing Pytimetk: Time Series Analysis in Python
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. I’m deviating from the normal R post to talk about a new Python package (available on my Python Newsletter). Sounds weird, but it’s actually aimed at helping R users do time series analysis in Python. It’s a port of my R package timetk thats been downloaded over 2,000,000 times. And I’m excited to announce it’s available in Python. Let’s go!
-
Little useless-useful R functions – Function for faster reading with Bionic ReadingTrick your brain into faster reading with the help of Bionic Reading.
-
Calling Rust from Python
I recently watched GOTO conferences' talk Calling Functions Across Languages by Richard Feldman. I’m afraid I have to disagree with using the term 'language' in this context. It’s a no-brainer to call Java from Kotlin or Scala or to call Java from Kotlin. Hence, in the rest, I’ll use 'stack'.