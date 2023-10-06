Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Browsers

We recently identified a bug in the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) external API that caused all signing requests to mark extension submissions as being Android compatible. A fix for this bug will be pushed on Thursday, October 12th.

When the fix lands, the signing endpoint will stop marking extensions as being Android compatible by default, and instead check the extension’s manifest.json for a property in "browser_specific_settings" named “gecko_android”. If present, that object’s "strict_min_version" and "strict_max_version" properties will be used to set the Firefox for Android minimum and maximum values on AMO.