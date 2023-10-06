Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Browsers
-
rpki-client 8.6 released
This version includes new compliance checks, random shuffling of processing of Manifest entries, and [non-random!] code shuffling.
-
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.8.3
In Authoritative Server 4.8, the LMDB backend gains a new Lightning Stream-compatible schema, which requires a data migration (this is automatic, and there is no migration back to the old schema). LMDB backend users should pay extra attention to the Upgrade Notes.
-
You can do Apache HTTP Basic Authentication through PAM
I recently wrote about how Apache's HTTP Basic Authentication could do with more logging. One of the reasons many other programs that do authentication have better logging is that they use PAM, and it's the PAM modules and PAM framework that's doing the logging. If Apache could use PAM for HTTP Basic Authentication, it'd get (somewhat) better logging for free. As it turns out, you actually can do this in at least three ways, with three different third party Apache modules (at least based on their documentation, I haven't tried any of them).
-
Install Brave on Arch Linux
Learn to install the Brave browser in Arch Linux in this beginner's tutorial.
-
Mozilla Addons Blog: Changes to Android extension signing
We recently identified a bug in the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) external API that caused all signing requests to mark extension submissions as being Android compatible. A fix for this bug will be pushed on Thursday, October 12th.
When the fix lands, the signing endpoint will stop marking extensions as being Android compatible by default, and instead check the extension’s manifest.json for a property in
"browser_specific_settings"named “gecko_android”. If present, that object’s
"strict_min_version"and
"strict_max_version"properties will be used to set the Firefox for Android minimum and maximum values on AMO.