GNOME 45 Wallpapers
With the 45 release out the door, it would be a shame not to reveal some of the behind the scenes for the new wallpapers.
I’ll start off by mentioning a lovely new addition by David Lapshin, Amber, leaning into Inkscape’s mesh gradients.
The default has shown no dramatic departure from the triangles/hexagons of the previous releases. The on-brand triangle theme has been kept, but the implementation is very different. The wallpaper is a result of a generated mesh using Blender’s geometry nodes and color gradients derived from a pre-existing wallpaper texture. You can check the whole thing out in the provided blender project files in wallpaper-assets.