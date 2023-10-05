Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
In praise of modest, simple third party packages for GNU Emacs
Lately I've been using GNU Emacs more than usual, in a situation that's driven me to actively customize it (specifically, I've been pushed to work in MH-E because my remote X experience from home got worse). As one often does in this situation, I've been reading articles about how people set up and customize their Emacs environments with third party packages from ELPA and MELPA, and have been tempted into trying some of them out. Over the course of this experience, I've come to realize that the packages I'm most likely to like and stick with aren't the big impressive packages, but instead the modest ones like which-key, backward-forward, and most recently vundo (git-timemachine also qualifies here, although I don't use it often).
LOCKSS Program Turns 25
Happy 25th Birthday LOCKSS! The fifteen-year retrospective is here, and the twenty-year one is here, in which I wrote: [...]
An essential guide to getters and setters in Apache Groovy
Getters and setters are essential for retrieving and modifying external class variables. Setters update variable values, while getters read variable values.