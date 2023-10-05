Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Lately I've been using GNU Emacs more than usual, in a situation that's driven me to actively customize it (specifically, I've been pushed to work in MH-E because my remote X experience from home got worse). As one often does in this situation, I've been reading articles about how people set up and customize their Emacs environments with third party packages from ELPA and MELPA, and have been tempted into trying some of them out. Over the course of this experience, I've come to realize that the packages I'm most likely to like and stick with aren't the big impressive packages, but instead the modest ones like which-key, backward-forward, and most recently vundo (git-timemachine also qualifies here, although I don't use it often).