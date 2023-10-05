today's howtos
Data Safety and Efficiency with Rdiff-backup
For more than a decade, Rdiff-backup has been our preferred choice for developing Minarca Data Backup software, an efficient data backup process management solution tailored for system administrators. Integrated into Minarca, Rdiff-backup offers a range of advantages that make it an optimal, robust, and easily accessible solution for managing data backups. In this article, we delve into the technical aspects that set Rdiff-backup apart, making it a go-to choice for data backup requirements.
idroot
How To Install and Setup SFTP Server on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and setup SFTP Server on Fedora 38. In today’s interconnected digital world, secure and efficient file transfer is a cornerstone of modern computing.
How To Install Jenkins on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jenkins on Manjaro. Jenkins, an open-source automation server, is a vital tool in the realm of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
How To Install CodeIgniter on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CodeIgniter on Manjaro. CodeIgniter is a powerful PHP framework that allows developers to build dynamic web applications with ease.
How to Enable Apache Mod_Rewrite
In the dynamic realm of web development and server administration, Apache Mod_Rewrite stands as a cornerstone tool for managing and manipulating URLs efficiently.
How to record terminal on Linux
Have you ever wanted to record only your terminal and not the whole desktop? Asciinema is a tool that allows you to record your terminal without hassle.
GNU Linux (Debian) – how to – multi line sorting madness (mlsm) – build (Bill Poser’s and BSDs) msort from src
Could not quiet achieve what one wanted.
How to set up an SMTP Server on Ubuntu
Setting up an SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) server on Ubuntu can seem like a daunting task, especially if you're new to server management. However, having a dedicated SMTP server is invaluable for sending emails from your applications, ensuring they are delivered efficiently and land in the recipient's inbox instead of the spam folder.
How to install aaPanel on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux server
In this tutorial, we are installing a simple alternative to WHM’s Cpanel i.e. aaPanel on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 Linux server to manage web servers, PHP, and MySQL databases using web UI to host websites easily and efficiently.