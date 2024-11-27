posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2024



Quoting: CROWZ - Linux distro based on Devuan - LinuxLinks —

CROWZ is a lightweight distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer.

The distro comes with a minimal compilation of applications and tools. Overall the ethos of CROWZ is simplicity.

This distro is systemd-free, it uses SysVinit.

It uses three window managers: Fluxbox, JWM, and Openbox. They are fully customizable, light on resources, fast, stable, each with a full-featured desktop experience.