CROWZ – Linux distro based on Devuan
Quoting: CROWZ - Linux distro based on Devuan - LinuxLinks —
CROWZ is a lightweight distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer.
The distro comes with a minimal compilation of applications and tools. Overall the ethos of CROWZ is simplicity.
This distro is systemd-free, it uses SysVinit.
It uses three window managers: Fluxbox, JWM, and Openbox. They are fully customizable, light on resources, fast, stable, each with a full-featured desktop experience.