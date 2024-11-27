Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi Adds 2.4GHz 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.2 To Pico 2 Board

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W, launched at $7, is the wireless-enabled version of the Pico 2. Featuring the RP2350 microcontroller and a CYW43439 modem, it offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, making it a cost-effective option for Internet of Things projects.

Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2024

KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more improvements and bug fixes.

 
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop

  
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more

 
Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla Firefox 133 open-source web browser is now available for download with the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab Overview menu and other changes.

 
Slower News [original]

  
The next few days will be quieter than usual, as per expectations

 
Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

  
Fwupd 2.0.2 Linux firmware update utiltiy is now available for download with support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR and other changes.

 
Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches

  
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

 
KDE: Criticism, KUserFeedback (KUF), and Microsoft Outsources

  
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Driveloop, and More

  
Android Leftovers

  
Delete These 15 Dangerous Apps On Your Phone—8 Million Installs So Far

 
This Is Why I Switched to Xfce for Linux Mint on My Older Laptop

  
Linux is a great operating system for older computers

 
FSF Ethical Tech Giving Guide: Remember to give freedom

  
All year long, but especially during the last two months of the year

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
CROWZ – Linux distro based on Devuan

  
CROWZ is a lightweight distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer

 
Web Search Keywords

  
Did you know about a small but very useful feature from KDE

 
Is a real-time OS right for your business?

  
A real-time operating system (RTOS)  ensures precise and deterministic responses

 
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Server: Kubernetes, Istio, and RHEL Clones

  
Barry Kauler's Latest Work on EasyOS

  
I'm now using i3 as Window Manager

  
Even though I love Xfce and have been using it for years

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and LINUX Unplugged

  
Code of Conduct Censorship and Thomas Bonnefille Joins Bootlin

  
today's howtos

  
Celebrate Thanksgiving by switching from Windows 11 to Linux with elementary OS 8

  
One super cool feature of elementary OS 8 is its new Secure Session

 
elementary OS 8 “Circe” Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

  
The elementary OS team released today elementary OS 8 (codename Circe) as the latest stable version of their Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the modern Pantheon desktop environment with new features and enhancements.

 
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

  
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.

 
Ubuntu, Mozilla, and C

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Circle to Search could finally ditch a design element we hated back in the Android 12 days

 
After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps

  
A blast from the past: Pidgin 3's pre-alpha debuts Dec 31

 
PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling

  
PipeWire 1.2.7 is a stable bugfix release that adds lazy scheduling, improves the v4l2 plugin, fixes module crashes, and enhances resampling performance

 
7 Tricks to Make Learning the Linux Command Line Easier

  
The Linux command line can seem impenetrable, with arcane instructions and a focus on text interfaces

 
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop

  
People around the world are eagerly waiting to receive their GNU Press shop orders, and we need a little help sending everything out

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Vendefoul Wolf – distro based on Devuan

  
Vendefoul Wolf Linux is a distro based on Devuan and uses the Calamares Installer

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Bugfixing Week

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level

  
Where do you turn if you're new to Linux or looking for a solution to a problem? Here are your options

 
Games: Proton Experimental, Star Fox 64, and More

  
Review of "How to Make Your Career Suck Less: A Guide to a Less Painful IT Experience" by Igor Ljubuncic [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming and Development Tools

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
EasyOS Development Updates

  
Applications: Makulu Tools, Hugin, amd Email Client

  
today's howtos

  
10 Reasons To Choose Ubuntu Server Over the Competition

  
When you think of a server's operating system (OS), what comes to mind?

 
Android Leftovers

  
Why the Pixel Tablet's cancellation makes sense in light of a possible Android and Chrome OS merge

 
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast, This Week in Linux

  
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Old Amigas, and More

  
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60

  
A lot has happened with respect to the Hurd since our Childhurds and GNU/Hurd Substitutes post

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Magpie is used by the Budgie Desktop as its window manager

 
Review: Linux Lite 7.2

  
Linux Lite 7.2 is an update from the 7.0 release in June, and it's based on Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS and will receive five years of support

 
KDE: UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)

  
After the criticism in the last post about the limitations of KUserFeedback (KUF) for doing data-driven UX work

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

  
The 215th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 24th, 2024.

 
Today in Techrights

  
