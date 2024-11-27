Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Xitca-Web - HTTP library and web framework
The main reason behind creating Xitca-web is to provide more memory safe framework which uses 100% safe rust. As well as to provide a framework which provides its own HTTP library, async IO abstraction, tls integration and a database driver all in one package with a low-memory footprint, less synchronization overhead between threads, a very small dependency tree and with good interoperability between with other async frameworks.
Bren - bulk file renaming program for the shell
Bren is a program for renaming multiple files at once. Bren is versatile and offers support for post-rename scripting with Guile, but you do not need to use it, in order to rename files.
Bren runs on the command line. It’s simple and fast.
Silkenweb - library for building reactive web apps
Silkenweb is a library for building reactive web apps.
It supports static site generation and progressive enhancement using SSR and hydration.
DreamQuest N100 Mini PC Running Linux: Benchmarks
This is a multi-part blog looking at a DreamQuest N100 Mini PC running Linux. The model we’re testing has an Intel N100 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It sounds like an inexpensive machine to run Linux.
This article benchmarks the DreamQuest N100 Mini PC running Ubuntu 24.10. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite unless otherwise stated. Rather than compare the DreamQuest’s performance against processors found in modern mini PCs, we’re taking an alternative approach.
We benchmark the machine against a server/workstation, a tiny desktop PC, and a fairly old mini PC. We want to see how well the DreamQuest Mini PC might function say as a home server or as a desktop replacement. We also compare this machine to a DreamQuest N95 Mini PC we previously reviewed.