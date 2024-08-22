Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Get ready for Moonhack 2024: Projects on climate change
The Moonhack 2024 coding challenge runs from 14 to 31 October. This year’s theme is taken from World Space Week: climate change.
Linux Gizmos ☛ DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II Officially Launched with Early Bird Pricing Starting at $149.00
DeepComputing introduced the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II yesterday, described as a mobile terminal optimized for RISC-V development. This device is powered by the SpacemiT Key Stone K1 System-on-Chip and runs on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, offering a flexible platform for software development and testing.
Ubuntu ☛ Hacker’s guide to the Raspberry Pi AI kit on Ubuntu
In this blog post, we will discuss our experiences trying to get the Hailo-8L accelerator and its software running on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The hardware and software from Hailo are still very new, so things still change often. The steps we use to get it working are not recommended for production use, but rather to explore the ecosystem and get a development setup going.
Chris Aldrich ☛ Acquisition: 1940 Corona Zephyr Ultra-Portable Typewriter
On Friday, August 16, 2024, I picked up a dreadful looking cur from GoodWill. On Sunday, I spent several hours the afternoon and then again in the evening pulling the machine apart, cleaning all the external and internal parts and flushing it out with lacquer thinner. A quick and very light oiling and a rubdown with WD-40 to make the exterior shine later, and I’m now the proud owner of a wonderful, and sparkling little Corona Zephyr.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Retro Pico-powered incandescent lamp
What’s better than a retro dimmable incandescent bedside lamp? A Raspberry Pi Pico-based retro dimmable incandescent bedside lamp! Over the last year or so I’ve been working on a lamp with a Raspberry Pi Pico at its core. The goal was to make a steampunkesque bedside lamp that would be bright enough to read by. Armed with a handful of miniature light bulbs of the sort found in secondary school physics labs and an impulse-bought analogue ammeter, I booted up KiCad and began drawing up a design.