Meeting the Debian Technical Committee and Distinguishing Debian testing from unstable

It is something of a DebConf tradition that members of the Debian Technical Committee (TC) take the stage to talk about the work that the committee does—and more. DebConf24 in Busan, South Korea was no exception, as TC chair Sean Whitton, who will complete his term at the end of the year, and one of its newest members, Stefano Rivera, described the constitutional underpinnings of the TC, how it tries to make decisions when it needs to, and the constant process of recruiting new members. After that, they took a few questions from the audience. The session provided a nice overview of the TC and its role in Debian, but it may well be of interest further afield.

The presentation was given by Whitton, who began with something of a "roll call", listing the eight current members of the committee. He also recognized and thanked former members, both those who had been appointed after the general resolution that limited terms to around four years and those who had served prior to that. There are some whose original appointment dates are lost in the mists of time, he said.