Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Google Play Bug Bounty Program Shutting Down
Google is shutting down its Surveillance Giant Google Play Security Reward Program (GPSRP) after determining that it has achieved its goal.
-
Automating Security Compliance in GKE with Policy-as-Code
As organizations increasingly adopt Kubernetes for their container orchestration needs, ensuring security compliance across clusters becomes paramount.
-
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ Hong Kong gov’t rejects Bloomberg report on US firms’ concerns over proposed cybersecurity law as ‘biased’
The Hong Kong government has issued a statement opposing what it called a “biased” report by Bloomberg, which quoted US firms’ concerns over a proposed cybersecurity legislation meant to enhance safeguards for critical infrastructure.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – August 2024
Welcome to the August 2024 edition of the OpenSSF Newsletter, with our latest information on what’s been happening lately and what’s on our radar.
-
Security Week ☛ Thousands of Apps Using proprietary trap AWS ALB Exposed to Attacks Due to Configuration Issue
As many as 15,000 applications using proprietary trap AWS Application Load Balancer (ALB) could be exposed to ALBeast attacks.
-
Security Week ☛ Arden Claims Service Reports Data Breach, 139,000 Affected
Personal information for about 139,000 individuals was stolen in October 2023 from class action settlement administrator Arden Claims Service.
-
Federal News Network ☛ NIST opens the aperture on digital identity with latest draft guidelines
Draft digital identity guidelines add more detail around emerging tech like mobile driver's licenses, but also keeps the door open to in-person verification.
-
ZDNet ☛ The Linux security team issues 60 CVEs a week, but don't stress. Do this instead
In security circles, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures security bulletins can be downright scary. In Linux, however, it's just business as usual.
-
Time to Upgrade: Linux Kernel 6.9 is End of Life
After nearly three months, Linux kernel 6.9 has officially reached the end of life on August 2nd, 2024. If you are currently running this EOL kernel version, it’s time to consider upgrading to the latest Linux kernel 6.10 or a long-term support (LTS) version to maintain system security and stability.
Greg Kroah-Hartman, a renowned Linux kernel developer, issued a clear statement: “This branch is now end-of-life and everyone should move to the 6.10.y branch now.”
-
USENIX Security ’23 - Pspray: Timing Side-Channel Based Linux Kernel Heap Exploitation Technique