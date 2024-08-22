posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: 4 Ways I Increase Privacy on My Linux Laptop —

First of all, you need to set up screen lock. This is an effective way to prevent people from accessing your computer while you step away and an absolute must if you ever use your laptop in a public space. Leaving it unsecured is an invitation for any nearby person to access it and catch a glimpse of your private life.

Thankfully, setting up screen lock on most Linux distros is easy. Mint and Ubuntu will, much like Windows or Apple, have it working from the get-go, all you need to do is set the password—in most cases it’s the same as your system password—and any time you step away from your laptop the screen lock will kick in after a certain amount of time.

However, the set interval is 15 minutes, which is a bit long. Generally, you want to set it to five minutes, short enough to minimize mischief, but not so short as to annoy you. In Ubuntu, this setting is under Privacy in your System Settings, while Mint users can just go to their start screen and type Screensaver to access it.