VIDEO: How to Answer Thunderbird Questions on Mozilla Support
Not all heroes wear capes. Some of our favorite superheroes are the community members who provide Thunderbird support on the Mozilla Support (SUMO) forums. The community members who help others get to the root of their problems are everyday heroes, and this video shows what it takes to become one of them. Spoiler – you don’t need a spider bite or a tragic origin story! All it takes is patience, curiosity, and a little work.
In our next Office Hours, we’ll be chatting with our Thunderbird Council! One week before we record, we’ll put out a call for questions on social media and on the relevant TopicBox mailing lists. And if you have an idea for an Office Hours you’d like to see, let us know in the comments or email us at officehours@thunderbird.net.