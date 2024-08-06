Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugge, and Linux Out Loud
Late Night Linux – Episode 293
Analysing MQQT data, getting domains unblocked from Clownflare DNS, making ASCII animations, and why Joe is drawn to GNU/Linux Mint. Plus why we don’t talk about Vivaldi even though it’s quite good, why Félim was wrong about right click in PuTTY, and Will doesn’t seem to understand Lemmy.
This Week in Linux 274: New COSMIC details leaked, Vanilla OS 2.0, Serpent OS & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we've got a lot of GNews. Vanilla OS 2.0 has finally shipped after more than a year of development and it's got my attention. Serpent OS have also released a PreAlpha release of this new independent distro from the creator of Solus. Then we've got some more updates about the COSMIC desktop since it's less than a week away.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ COSMIC Encounter | LINUX Unplugged 574
The COSMIC desktop is just around the corner. We get the inside scoop from System76 and go hands-on with an early press build.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 94: Love-Hate Relationships in GNU/Linux Land
In this episode of GNU/Linux Out Loud, the hosts dive into the often contentious topic of how people react to corporate contributions to Linux. Despite the significant support corporations provide to the GNU/Linux ecosystem, many users still harbor frustration and anger towards them.