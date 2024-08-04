Today in Techrights
Android and GNU/Linux Skyrocket to New Highs in Iceland This Month
Scandinavian countries adopt GNU/Linux faster than the rest of Europe (on average)
GNU/Linux at 5%: Where Are the Leading Adopters?
GNU/Linux by nation where its share is measured above 5% this month
Microsoft's Money Reserves Lowest in More Than 11 Years! (In Spite of Mass Layoffs)
Notice how they're burning their money
statCounter: The Latest Version of Windows, Vista 11, Did Not Increase Market Share This Month Compared to Last Month
Vista 11's share in 2024
Libya: GNU/Linux Passes 6%
About 6.2% if one counts ChromeOS, 5.9% without it
Links 03/08/2024: CP/M at 50, Bill Gates Exposed as Abuser of Family
Links for the day
Links 03/08/2024: Blaugust Series, 'Game Informer' Shutting Down
Links for the day
Gemini Links 03/08/2024: Crowdstrike and Old Computer Challenge Revisited
Links for the day
GNU/Linux at 5%
Rounding up 4.51%
Even Microsoft Does Not Want systemd In Its 'Distro'; Azure Itself Means Routine Downtimes and Full System Breaches, Why Use It?
These moves do not show Microsoft changing its mind or its attitude; they show Microsoft altering the attack tactics
In More Than a Dozen African Nations Windows is Now Measured at Less Than 10%
There are accordingly divestments, such as Microsoft layoffs across Africa
Both Apple and Microsoft Owe More Money Than They Have
There's more to their finances than meets the eye or what the media says (ignoring the sewage)
Who Does the Smearing? This Former Police Person, Speaking Under Oath, Says “That’s a Security Services Job."
They're resourceful and if (or when) they don't like someone, that won't end well
Why the Ad Hominem Attacks on Daniel Pocock Typically Backfire (as One Should Expect)
The case of Mr. Pocock is particularly interesting because he was viciously attacked in spite of contributing a lot, usually for free, since the 1990s
It's Utterly Foolish to Do Bad Things and Expect Positive Results
There are many toxic people out there who, instead of tackling corrupt corporations, are monstering those who tackle these corrupt corporations
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 02, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 02, 2024
LinuxSecurity Site Breaks Down, Many Fake Articles Not Accessible Anymore, Chatbot Slop Still a Problem
Only accessible though Google Cache
IBM Layoffs Just Before the Weekend
Yesterday (Friday) there were apparently many layoffs
statCounter Latest (Figures for August Available Half a Day Ago)
Some more highlights
Microsoft's Cash on Hand Fell 23.37% in the Past 12 Months or a Lot More in Past 15 Months, a Loss of Over 31 Billion Dollars in 12 Months or Almost 40 Billion Dollars in 15 Months! (32.1% Decline)
Microsoft Cash on Hand figures
