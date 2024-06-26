darktable 4.8.0 released
We’re proud to announce the new feature release of darktable, 4.8.0!
The github release is here: https://github.com/darktable-org/darktable/releases/tag/release-4.8.0.
As always, please don’t use the autogenerated tarball provided by github, but only our tar.xz file.
Version 4.8.0 of the darktable photo editor has been released. Changes include performance improvements for large collections, addition of more EXIF fields in the image information module, and two new modules for image composition: Enlarge Canvas and Overlay. Enlarge Canvas allows adding areas to an image, while Overlay allows adding new content by overlaying pixels from the current image or another image. LWN last looked at darktable in 2022. Users are "
strongly advised" to make a backup of their configuration and library before upgrading, as they will not be compatible with darktable 4.6.