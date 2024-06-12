today's howtos
Ubuntubuzz ☛ What To Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat and Recommendations
OSTechNix ☛ CachyOS Released With BTRFS As The Default Filesystem
The CachyOS team has announced the seventh release of CachyOS this year, featuring BTRFS as the default filesystem and UFW as the default firewall.
H2S Media ☛ Installing Jellyfin Media Server on Ubuntu 24.04 Server Linux
Creating your media server using some open-source software like Jellyfin is surely going to help you manage and stream a collection of media across various devices. This can be useful especially when you have a closed community.
LinuxConfig ☛ Using sed and Bash to Fill Empty Cells in a CSV File
TecAdmin ☛ Terraform Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Welcome to the Terraform Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). This quiz is designed to help you test your knowledge of Terraform, a popular tool for Infrastructure as Code (IaC). Each question will have four possible answers, but only one is correct. You will find questions about basic Terraform commands, configuration files, and concepts.
TecMint ☛ How to Use ‘ddrescue’ to Recover Data from Failing Hard Drive
It efficiently handles read errors and tries to recover as much data as possible, making it ideal for failing hard disks.
[Old] Joab Jackson ☛ Apache Server-Side Includes: The Lost Guide
So, in short, few sites, that I know of anyway, still use SSI. I suspect this from the lack of the documentation and general paucity of troubling-shooting questions about SSI on sites like StackOverflow. Most of the documentation can be found on the web was lifted in large chunks from the Apache documentation itself, which in itself, somewhat obtuse in spots. And the general user forum questions are usually a decade old or more. Add to this how if something doesn't work, Apache just won't start, and hide its errors in a log file you have to go look for.
Nonetheless, in the best wisdom I could muster for 2007, I rebased my Web site on SSI. I used it mostly for Chrome, the headers and footers and indexes on each page. With SSI, I could keep one reference file for the header and footer, rather than replicating that information on each Web page itself. And now, here in 2020, in the process of upgrading my OS ( thanks for the years of service, CentOS), I have to relearn how to set up SSI again on the new machine. I'm nervious about entering this murky territory once again. BUt here is what I learned setting up SSI again...
Bob Monsour ☛ Got RSS Feeds?
In Issue 47 of the 11ty Bundle blog, I described the new layout for each of the bundle items. One of the pieces of that layout is a link to the RSS feed for the author's website (most times, it is...sometimes, it's not...I'll explain).
Given a link to the blog post by the author, I had to find the home page of the site and then see if I could identify and extract, or create, a link to the site's RSS feed.
Here's how I did that.
Andy Bell ☛ A quick and easy guide to Markdown
This guide is designed to help everyone with Markdown, even if they have never written it before. It is deliberately simple. There’s links to further resources and learning at the end of the article.
I’m not going to spend ages explaining what Markdown is or how it works because there’s already great resources for that. Instead, I’m going to break down the most important aspects of Markdown with quick and easy snippets so you can start composing great content!
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSSL on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenSSL on Fedora 40. OpenSSL is a robust, full-featured open-source toolkit implementing the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols. It is widely used for securing communications over computer networks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ruby on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ruby, a dynamic and versatile programming language, has gained immense popularity among web developers for its simplicity and powerful features.
