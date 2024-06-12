So, in short, few sites, that I know of anyway, still use SSI. I suspect this from the lack of the documentation and general paucity of troubling-shooting questions about SSI on sites like StackOverflow. Most of the documentation can be found on the web was lifted in large chunks from the Apache documentation itself, which in itself, somewhat obtuse in spots. And the general user forum questions are usually a decade old or more. Add to this how if something doesn't work, Apache just won't start, and hide its errors in a log file you have to go look for.

Nonetheless, in the best wisdom I could muster for 2007, I rebased my Web site on SSI. I used it mostly for Chrome, the headers and footers and indexes on each page. With SSI, I could keep one reference file for the header and footer, rather than replicating that information on each Web page itself. And now, here in 2020, in the process of upgrading my OS ( thanks for the years of service, CentOS), I have to relearn how to set up SSI again on the new machine. I'm nervious about entering this murky territory once again. BUt here is what I learned setting up SSI again...