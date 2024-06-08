Grant-In-Aid Schools: Grant-in-aid schools want GNU/Linux
Ahmedabad: An association of state’s grant-in-aid school administrators has requested the govt to install the Linux operating system instead of Windows on the computers allocated to schools. The letter to the education secretary states that the computers have Windows 11 installed, but the curriculum in the schools is based on Linux. The association asked the education department to allow schools to upgrade their systems, and if it is not possible, then at least allow them to have the software installed by an agency appointed by the department.