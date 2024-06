1 Years Ago

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024,

updated Jun 08, 2024



ONE and a half days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 1 year and recall news like this about Bodhi Linux 7.0.0. We've already come to the point (one year ago) where GNU/Linux has many viable, working distros. Bodhi Linux is a community distro and it's still being developed.

Tomorrow we make final preparations and on Monday we "reach" 2024 and it means we celebrate our birthday. Fun times! █