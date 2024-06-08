These past two weeks in KDE: massive stability work for Plasma 6.1

Tux Machines

SpacemiT Muse Pi: A RISC-V SBC Featuring the SpacemiT M1 SoC

The SpacemiT Muse Pi is a development board that leverages the cutting-edge RISC-V architecture. It is powered by the SpacemiT M1, an Octa-core System-on-Chip, which is designed to support multiple serial peripherals and a range of wireless communication standards.

Milk-V Meles RISC-V Single Board Computer with 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC – Available for $80.00

The Milk-V Meles, a credit card-sized single-board computer, leverages the power of the TH1520 System-on-Chip, a RISC-V based platform. It’s packed with features like Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera support, and dual display capabilities, making it suitable for hobbyists and makers.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.3 Released with Various UI Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Frameworks 6.3 is here to improve the rendering of SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) images on screens that use a fractional scale factor, which should lead to reduced blurriness, improves QtQuick- and QtWidgets-based apps by visually overhauling the small in-window dialogs and command bars respectively.

LibreOffice 24.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 72 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 24.2.4 is here a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update to fix more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series, improving the overall stability and reliability of the office suite.

VLC 3.0.21 Adds New AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improves Opus Ambisonic Support

Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

Immutable Distro blendOS 4 Officially Released, Now Fully Declarative

Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Connect Google Drive Storage on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it. 

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Ubuntu GNOME

This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!

A Complete Guide to Ubuntu 24.04 Default Apps and Their Purposes

This is a listing of preinstalled applications of Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" from A to Z with brief explanations of their purposes. With this article, you will begin to know that your Ubuntu has many default apps from Additional Drivers to Videos and you will learn in general about what you can do with them in your computing. And we also included some useful tutorials related to productivity tools like LibreOffice so you can learn more. Now let's read and we wish you the best!

Tomorrow we make final preparations and on Monday we "reach" 2024
Raspberry Pi IPO is oversubscribed multiple times
Ventoy Is a Better Way to Make a Bootable Disk for PC and Linux
openSUSE Community Readies for Release Party
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Redcore Linux – Gentoo-based distribution
Grant-In-Aid Schools: Grant-in-aid schools want GNU/Linux
Gemini Links 07/06/2024: Gemini Chess and Raspberry Pi Connect
Events: Linux Plumbers Conference and MiniDebConf Belo Horizonte 2024
Games for GNU/Linux and Challenge Of Buying Games At Physical Stores
Security Leftovers
OMG Ubuntu on Proprietary Software, TecMint on Spyware (Google Drive)
GNU Scientific Library 2.8 and GNU Taler 0.11
Canonical in Watford stadium and Linux-powered Matter devices
Fibocom FG370 dual-band WiFi 7 and 5G cellular module targets 5G FWA routers
CentOS Stream 10 Shapes Up for RHEL 10
Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation (RESF), Rocky Linux, and Red Hat's Official Site
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
Lansweeper finds a lot of CentOS Linux out there
Network scan reveals 26 percent of Linux boxes are CentOS 7, EOL later this month. What happens next
Open Source Android Email Clients to Replace Gmail
PCLinuxOS Magazine's Latest: Mostly HowTos
Linux Mint’s Software Manager Is Now Faster & Safer
Linux Mint's Software Manager has been significantly improved with faster loading, instant window display, and secure Flatpak settings
Debian 13 Moves to tmpfs for /tmp Directory
Debian 13 introduces tmpfs for /tmp and timed cleanup for /var/tmp, aligning with standard practices in the upcoming Trixie release
VLC 3.0.21 Adds New AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improves Opus Ambisonic Support
VLC 3.0.21 open-source media player is now available for download with a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and other changes.
FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement
Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Parrot Security released today Parrot OS 6.1 as the latest stable version of their Debian-based security-oriented distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing with updated tools and improvements.
Neovim on Fedora
DuckDB Hits Major Milestone with 1.0 Release
Switcheroo – utility to convert and manipulate images
Whonix on Qubes: The Most Secure Way to Use Tor
5 Best Free and Open Source GUI Image Compression Tools
Can You Use Raspberry Pi 5 as a Desktop Computer?
Microsoft hit with EU privacy complaints over schools’ use of 365 Education suite
What should KDE focus on for the next 2 years? You can propose a goal!
A look into Ubuntu Core 24
Kubuntu, KDE, Debian: I am still here, in loving memory of my brother
Raspberry Pi Kit
Elive 3.8.43 released
Linux 6.10-rc2
Fedora Approves Exception for macOS Binaries in Asahi-Installer
