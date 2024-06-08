Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Fake Articles About "Linux"
latest example
The Bubble Has Burst. OpenAI.com Traffic Plunges 60% in One Month, Tracker Shows.
Has Microsoft exhausted places where it can stick/shove chatbot prompts to fake "demand" or "interest"?
In Trying to Derail His Campaign, Debian Project Reveals It is Inconsistent in Its Smears Against Pocock
Can Debian even make up its mind?
Software in the GAFAM Interest
Not a Friend of Freedom
Interference in EU Elections and More Censorship Attempts
Trying to remove accurate information
IBM and the Net Holocaust (Trying - and Failing - to Extinguish Entire Domains by Abusing Processes)
How much money will be spent trying to hide suicide clusters, child labour, modern slavery and so on?
New
British Intelligence, GCHQ, Oxford & Debian conspiracy theories, Edward & Una Brocklesby fact checking
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Tux Machines Anniversary, Then Gemini Protocol Anniversary
No, not that Google chatbot that's conveniently hijacking the word "Gemini"
Ethics Are Not Defined by GAFAM
they want us to think that ethics means CoC and a CoC is the same as ethics
The War on Free Software Reporters - Part V - Death Threats
adding insult to injury because it was us who had been physically threatened, with allusions to knives and to axes
D-Day propaganda & Debian statements on volunteers
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Party and Running Without a Party (EU)
EU election results from Ireland will soon be known
In Asia, Mozilla Firefox Already Fell to 1% (Below Samsung Internet, Opera, and UC Browser)
The management of Mozilla has done such an utterly terrible job
Threats of Defamation, Physical and Sexual Violence
The victims won't be silenced
Gemini Links 07/06/2024: Botany Automation and OpenBSD From a Linux User's Viewpoint
Links for the day
Links 07/06/2024: OpenAI Employees Openly Express Concerns, Tourists Swim with Endangered Sea Turtles
Links for the day
Firefox is Dying and China's Opera Already Outgrew Mozilla in Many Dozens of Nations
Let's first examine the story of Paraguay
Female Debian Developer: "I Believe Daniel [Pocock] is On the Right Track."
"Any rate I believe Daniel is on the right track."
[Meme] I Didn't Even Like Him! I Broke Up With Him, He Didn't Break Up With Me...
They are very confused about what Debian Developers are
In Mozambique, Microsoft's Windows Has Fallen From 94% to 12%
In Africa Microsoft's share has fallen to around 10%
MEP candidate recordings of Debian intimidation, blackmail and threats
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Open Source Developer Freedoms in liquidation & Debian Suicide Cluster
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Botswana: GNU/Linux Rising Closer to 3% (Windows Down to Quarter of All Web-Connected Devices)
Looking at Web requests from Botswana, statCounter identifies only a quarter of these as originating from Windows
[Meme] Microsoft Poison Pens Against Writers
To be happy does not mean to indulge in foolishness
After 2 Decades Phoronix Isn't the Same
Phoronix is no longer the site we used to support and send a lot of traffic to
Windows at 10% in Africa, GNU/Linux Adoption in Africa Now Outpaces International Average
Historically Africa was well behind in terms of GNU/Linux adoption
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Tanzania: Flirting With 4% (International Average)
on United Republic Of Tanzania
16 Years of Transparency Through Internet Relay Chat (IRC)
Freenode was embraced by us in the summer of 2008
[Meme] You Cannot Silence the Truth
What kind of person talks like this?
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 06, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, June 06, 2024
Debian falsified harassment claims in Appelbaum expulsion
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Debian Project May be Frightened of Being Seen as Connected to GCHQ (or FIVE-EYES at Large)
This seems like part of a pattern and hardly a coincidence
How to Alienate One's Readers for Money
So they put Microsoft spam in a site about Linux because they get paid to do this...
Gemini Links 06/06/2024: Mastodon's Rough Edges and Coding for Oneself
Links for the day
