Thunderbird's New Rust Integration: The Future of Email Clients?

posted by Arindam Giri on Apr 21, 2024



Thunderbird, the widely-used open-source email client, has revealed that its upcoming major release, slated for July, will incorporate components developed using the Rust programming language.

Among the new features is the implementation of the Microsoft Exchange Web Services (EWS) mail protocol, which will enhance Thunderbird's compatibility with Microsoft Exchange servers. This built-in EWS implementation will eliminate the need for third-party add-ons, offering a more cohesive experience for users.

