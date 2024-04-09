today's leftovers
Funding
Ratatui Received Funding: What's Next?
Let's delve into the realm of open source funding along with Ratatui's journey.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 834
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 834 for the week of March 31 – April 6, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ 4 ways to talk to your manager about Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform [Ed: That's just making your employer stuck with Red Hat or some people trained by/for it.]
Although it’s easy for you to see the benefits automation has made for your daily work items, what if it could be extended to the rest of your team or adjacent teams? We know it might be difficult for you to show others (decision makers or management) how your team could start automating at the same rate that you are.
Red Hat ☛ Detect network issues in Open vSwitch using Red Bait Insights
Picture this: A customer approaches a support engineer due to an issue they are facing, perhaps something like packet drop or latency—it could be anything. The immediate response from the support engineer is to request system information or an SOS report. They then attempt to replicate the setup to simulate the packet drops. The root cause might remain elusive. If the issue remains unsolved, they turn to the developer for guidance. This back-and-forth communication can be quite time-consuming, stretching over weeks or even months in some cases.
