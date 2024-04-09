iXsystems: No one is being ’marooned’ by Debian focus

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



TrueNAS producer iXsystems has encountered some user turbulence concerning a shift from a FreeBSD focus to Debian Linux.

The two main products supplied by iXsystems, TrueNAS CORE and TrueNAS SCALE, are both open source. CORE is based on BSD Unix and is characterized as a scale-up product whereas the newer SCALE is based on Debian Linux, termed a scale-out product, and supports Docker Containers, Kubernetes, KVM, Gluster, and a wider range of hardware than CORE. It’s reckoned that the more mature CORE has better performance than SCALE and needs less CPU power and memory.

