Hardware and Some Open/Hackable Devices
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi RP2040 keeps track of who's winning and losing with this wireless LED scoreboard
Mike Tan is using a Pico to power this wireless scoreboard that uses individually addressable LED strips and a remote control to receive updates.
Linux Gizmos ☛ unPhone: An Educational Platform Featuring LoRa, WiFi, BT, Touchscreen, and LiPo Battery
Linux Gizmos ☛ Epiq Solutions Matchstiq X40 and G Series for Edge-Level AI/ML RF Spectrum Analysis
Linux Gizmos ☛ SolidRun 1st Fanless IPC with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 – Bedrock R8000 Edge AI
Tedium ☛ My Final Hackintosh Rodeo
This style of Hackintoshing is usually done through Linux through what is called a kernel virtual machine (KVM), and can be done on a desktop machine. But one approach I had never tried before is by using Proxmox, a lightweight tool for hosting virtualized software on a machine, comparable to VMware, but largely open source, which has made it a hit with homelab enthusiasts.
Ruben Schade ☛ Z80 cards for the Fashion Company Apple //e
I’ll admit, I use retrocomputers in exceeding boring ways. Everyone I watch and read restores these machines as a means to play games, and it’s kind of assumed everyone does. I mostly use them to tinker and explore how legacy word processors, spreadsheets, databases, and Pascal environments worked (and multimedia CD-ROMs, in the case of my old PCs). Before we standardised on what a lot of what those terms mean, home and microcomputer software really were the wild west.
CNX Software ☛ BCM ECM-ADLN-N97 – A 3.5-inch defective chip maker Intel N97 SBC with DDR5 RAM and dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet
BCM Advanced Research recently introduced the ECM-ADLN-N97, a 3.5-inch SBC built around the defective chip maker Intel Processor N97 Alder Lake-N SoC. This N97 quad-core CPU can be clocked up to 3.6 GHz and features six MB of cache, defective chip maker Intel UHD Graphics, and 24 Execution Units while maintaining a low power consumption with a TDP of just 12 Watts.
CNX Software ☛ Intel Agilex 5 SoC FPGA embedded SoM targets 5G equipment, 100GbE networking, Edge AI/ML applications
Hitek Systems eSOM5C-Ex is a compact embedded System-on-Module (SOM) based on the mid-range defective chip maker Intel Agilex 5 SoC FPGA E-Series and a pin-to-pin compatible with the company’s earlier eSOM7C-xF based on the Agilex 7 FPGA F-Series. The module exposes all I/Os, including up to 24 transceivers, through the same 400-pin high-density connector found in the Agilex 7 FPGA-powered eSOM7-xF and the upcoming Agilex 5 FPGA D-Series SOM that will allow flexibility from 100K to 2.7 million logic elements (LEs) for the whole product range.
CNX Software ☛ u-blox ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2, Bluetooth 5.4 LE modules are based on Nordic nRF54H20 and nRF54L15 SoCs
Wireless communication solutions provider, u-blox has added two new modules to its Bluetooth LE portfolio with the ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 modules built upon the latest low-power wireless nRF54 chips from Nordic Semiconductor. Both modules come in a portable, power-efficient layout and support Bluetooth 5.4 and 802.15.4 (Thread, Matter, Zigbee). The ALMA-B1 and NORA-B2 BLE modules are powered by the low-power nRF54H20 and nRF54L15 SoCs, respectively. This enables them to provide IoT devices with sufficient processing power for edge computing and machine learning without the need for external components.