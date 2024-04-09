Programming Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Query Your C Code
If you’ve ever worked on a large project — your own or a group effort — you know it can be difficult to find exactly where you want to be in the source code. Sure, you can use ctags and most other editors have some way of searching for things. But ClangQL from [AmrDeveloper] lets you treat your code base like a database.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.14/15 1K+ / 75%+
Stefan Seifert resumed working on RakuAST. And how! In a matter of just over a week, not only did we cross the 1024 boundary of number of “spectest” files completely passing, we also crossed the 75% boundary.
Python
Bastian Blank: Python dataclasses for Deb822 format
Python includes some helping support for classes that are designed to just hold some data and not much more: Data Classes.
It uses plain Python type definitions to specify what you can have and some further information for every field. This will then generate you some useful methods, like
__init__and
__repr__, but on request also more. But given that those type definitions are available to other code, a lot more can be done.
There exists several separate packages to work on data classes.
R
Rlang ☛ Loading Financial Time Series
I’m going to be writing a series of posts which will look at some applications of R (and perhaps Python) to financial modelling. We’ll start here by pulling some stock data into R, calculating the daily returns and then looking at correlations and simple volatility estimates.
Rlang ☛ Data Frame Merging in R (With Examples)
Merging multiple data frames is a pivotal skill in data manipulation. Whether you’re handling small-scale datasets or large-scale ones, mastering the art of merging can significantly enhance your efficiency.
Rlang ☛ Git Gud: Version Control Best PracticesGit best practices are essential for developers looking to manage their projects efficiently. In this article, we’ll dive into the key techniques that can transform your version control workflow, ensuring you leverage Git to its full potential for improved productivity and collaboration.
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ A Brief History Of Keyboard Encoding
While typing away on our DIN, PS/2, USB or Bluetooth keyboards one of the questions which we rarely concern ourselves with is that of how the keyboard registers which keys we’re pressing. One exception here is when the keyboard can only register a limited number of simultaneous keypresses (rollover). Even though most keyboards today use a matrix which connects the keys, there are many configuration choices even here, which much like other keyboard configurations come with their own advantages and disadvantages. As a good primer we can look at this article by [Daniel Beardsmore] as he takes us through both historical and current-day keyboards.
OBS/OpenSUSE
Improvements On the Redesigned Request Page
So, we’re back after Easter Holidays! In this blog post we’re going to see some improvements we’ve been working on lately on the redesigned Request page. We started the redesign of the request workflow in August 2022. Then, in September 2022, we focused on the support of multi-action submit requests.
